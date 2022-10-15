Mamie Till depiction seen as tribute to Black female leaders

Donna Jordan, mother of actor Michael B. Jordon; from left, filmmaker and “Black Love” co-creator Codie Elaine Oliver, TV personality and writer Natalie Manual Lee, and Robin Paul, mother of NBA player Chris Paul, appear at at an event honoring the work of Black women and mothers in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. The studio and production companies behind the new film, “Till,” have partnered in a campaign to recognize women who are continuing Mamie Till-Mobley’s legacy and fight for justice over the 1955 Mississippi lynching of her son Emmett Till. (Nikki Boutte via AP)