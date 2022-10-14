Is Alex Jones verdict the death of disinformation? Unlikely

FILE - Families of Sandy Hook victims sit in the front row as Infowars founder Alex Jones testifies during the Sandy Hook defamation damages trial at Connecticut Superior Court in Waterbury, Conn. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. A Connecticut jury’s ruling that Jones pay $965 to people he targeted with Sandy Hook lies is heartening to people disgusted by the muck of disinformation. Just don’t expect conspiracy theories to go away. (Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool, File)