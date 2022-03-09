Closed for decades, theater returns to Lebanon's Tripoli

Maha Amin, special needs teacher, volunteer and actor, cleans a room that was once a ticket office before she attends a rehearsal at Empire Cinema in Tripoli, Lebanon, Feb. 16, 2022. Often known in recent years for sectarian and other violence, Tripoli seems an unlikely place for a cultural revival, but it has a long cinematic tradition, once boasting 35 movie houses and Lebanon's first cinema. Kassem Istanbouli, a 35-year-old actor and director is now seeking to restore some of that past glory by turning the city’s long abandoned Empire Cinema into a national theater. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)