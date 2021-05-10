Muti: Pandemic year silenced culture, leaving world stunned

FILE - In this June 21, 2020 file photo, Italian Maestro Riccardo Muti, top center, prepares to direct a concert at the Ravenna Festival, in Ravenna, Italy. With a purposeful nod and flick of his baton, the 79-year-old conductor on Sunday, May 9, 2021, ended what has been an unexpectedly long silence in Italian theaters, enrapturing a socially distanced and masked audience with the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra’s first live performances since fall, two evening concerts of Mendelssohn, Schumann and Brahms, in his adopted hometown of Ravenna. (AP Photo/Colleen Barry, file)