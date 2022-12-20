Projects examining Richmond's history win $16M in funding

A small park marks the location of the Lumpkin's Slave Jail near downtown Monday, July 27, 2020, in Richmond, Va. Richmond, Virginia, has secured an $11 million philanthropic donation to build a new interpretive center city officials hope will someday be part of an ambitious, long-envisioned memorial campus honoring the memory of enslaved people. Richmond’s grant is among more than $16 million in total funding The Mellon Foundation is providing to recipients in the former Confederate capital for projects that are “examining, preserving and reimagining” its “rich historical narratives.” (AP Photo/Steve Helber)