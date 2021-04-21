Arkansas to honour country legend Johnny Cash with holiday

FILE - In this 1999, file photo, the late country music legend Johnny Cash poses with his wife, the late June Carter Cash, in their Hendersonville, Tenn., home. The Man in Black is about to get his own day in Arkansas. The Arkansas House on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, gave unanimous final approval to a bill that would make Feb. 26 "Johnny Cash Day," sending it to Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who plans to sign it. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey/File)