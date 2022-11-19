George Lois, icon of ads and magazine covers, dead at 91

FILE - Artist George Lois poses next to his artwork at the New York Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York, April 22, 2008. Lois, the hard-selling, charismatic advertising man and designer who fashioned some of the most daring magazine images of the 1960s and popularized such catchphrases and brand names as “I Want My MTV” and “Lean Cuisine,” has died at age 91. Lois' son, photographer Luke Lois, said he died “peacefully” Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at his home in Manhattan. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)