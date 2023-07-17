Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham is on its way to the United States after being given the Hollywood treatment

FILE - Wrexham's James Jones, left, celebrates with teammate Paul Mullin after scoring during the National League soccer match between Wrexham and Yeovil Town at the Racecourse Ground, Wrexham, Wales, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Wrexham was down on its luck and languishing in the fifth tier of English soccer before being given the A-list treatment by Reynolds and co-owner Rob McElhenney. Now it is embarking on a U.S. tour this month and fans of the globally-streamed docuseries “Welcome to Wrexham” will get to see its unlikely stars in the flesh. (AP Photo/Jon Super, file)