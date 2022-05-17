Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford to star in 'Yellowstone' prequel

Helen Mirren appears at the 14th annual L'Oreal Paris Women of Worth Gala in New York on Dec. 4, 2019, left, and Harrison Ford appears at the premiere of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" in Los Angeles on Dec. 16, 2019. Mirren and Ford will headline a Paramount+ series with the working title “1932,” which joins “1883” as part of what the streaming service called the “origin story” of its “Yellowstone” drama series.(AP Photo)