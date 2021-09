UK's Princess Beatrice gives birth to daughter

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2019 file photo, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend the wedding of Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling, in York, England. Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi announced the birth of a daughter, Buckingham Palace said Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. The baby, who was born on Saturday at London's Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, weighed 6 pounds and 2 ounces (2.78 kilos). Her name was not immediately revealed. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP, File)