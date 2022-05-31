Works by Motherwell, Riopelle expected to command seven figures at Heffel auction

Robert Motherwell’s 1972 canvas "August Sea #5”, is seen in this undated handout image provided May 30, 2022. A major work by American abstract expressionist Robert Motherwell is set to command the Heffel Fine Art Auction House's spring sale Wednesday. Auctioneers expect Motherwell's art will hammer down for between $2 million and $2.5 million. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Heffel Fine Art Auction House **MANDATORY CREDIT**