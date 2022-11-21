Kenzo, first Ugandan nominated for Grammy, had humble start

Ugandan singer Eddy Kenzo speaks to the Associated Press at his studio in the Makindye area of the capital Kampala, Uganda Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Kenzo, whose real name is Edirisa Musuuza, became the first Uganda-based singer to earn a Grammy nomination and keeps scaling heights that defy his expectations and those of his fans and rivals. (AP Photo/Hajarah Nalwadda)