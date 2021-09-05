After escape, Afghan director mourns her 'lost country'

Women hold a flag of Afghanistan during a gathering in a show of solidarity with women from Afghanistan, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 in Paris. The Taliban have promised an inclusive government and a more moderate form of Islamic rule than when they last ruled the country from 1996 to 2001. But many Afghans, especially women, are deeply skeptical and fear a rollback of rights gained over the last two decades. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)