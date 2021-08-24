TV Academy revokes Cuomo's Emmy amid scandal, resignation

FILE - In this May 23, 2020 image taken from video provided by the Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, Gov. Cuomo updates the public on New York's coronavirus response. Hours after leaving office, scandal-tainted former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo suffered another defeat Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, losing the special Emmy Award he received last year for his daily, televised briefings on the coronavirus pandemic. (Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo via AP, File)