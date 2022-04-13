Eudora Welty letters released 2 decades after author's death

Author Eudora Welty, of Jackson, Miss., is shown in 1972 at an unknown location. The Mississippi Department of Archives and History announced that on April 13, 2022, the 113th anniversary of Welty’s birth, it was allowing the public to have access to Welty family letters that she had donated to the department before her death in 2001. Her will specified the letters were to remain private for 20 years after her death. Welty won the 1973 Pulitzer Prize for fiction for her short novel, "The Optimist's Daughter,” which was published in 1972. (AP Photo)