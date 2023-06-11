Songwriter Cynthia Weil, who had hits with husband Barry Mann, honored at California memorial

FILE - Barry Mann, left, and Grammy-winning lyricist Cynthia Weil pose for a picture at the 57th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2015, in Los Angeles. Weil was honored by family, friends and her fellow musicians during a memorial Sunday, June 11, 2023, in Southern California. Weil, who enjoyed a decades-long partnership with husband Mann and helped compose hits including "You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling," "On Broadway" and "Walking in the Rain" died June 8 at age 82. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)