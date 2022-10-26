Once key, US newspaper editorial endorsements fade away

FILE - A woman votes in the presidential primary election at the the Summit View Church of the Nazarene in Kansas City, Mo., on March 10, 2020. Newspaper endorsements for candidates are fading away, a victim of both the news industry's troubles and the era's bitter politics. Earlier this month, newspapers controlled by hedge fund Alden Global Capital said they would no longer endorse candidates for president, governor and U.S. Senate. They include dozens of dailies like the Chicago Tribune, New York Daily News, Boston Herald, Orlando Sentinel and San Jose Mercury News. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)