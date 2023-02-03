Boyhood collides with masculinity in Oscar-nominated 'Close'

FILE - Lea Drucker, from left, Eden Dambrine, director Lukas Dhont, Gustav De Waele, and Emilie Dequenne pose for photographers at the photo call for the film "Close" at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 27, 2022. The film is nominated for an Oscar for best international film. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)