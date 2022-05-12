Tragically Hip releases stand-alone live album from Hollywood's Roxy Theatre

Frontman of the Tragically Hip, Gord Downie, leads the band through a concert in Vancouver, on July 24, 2016. The band's May 3, 1991 live performance at Hollywood's storied Roxy Theatre will be released as a stand-alone album on June 24, after being remastered for the Hip's 30th anniversary "Road Apples" box set last year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward