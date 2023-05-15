Imprisoned Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi to receive PEN America's Freedom to Write Award

FILE - Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi, delegate of the Center for Human Rights Defenders, appears at a press conference on the Assessment of the Human Rights Situation in Iran, at the UN headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland on June 9, 2008. Mohammadi will be honored at this week’s PEN America Literary Gala. Mohammadi, currently jailed for “spreading propaganda,” is to receive the 2023 PEN/Barbey Freedom to Write Award. (AP Photo/Keystone/Magali Girardin, File)