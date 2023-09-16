James Barker Band, Jade Eagleson, Tenille Townes: List of top winners at the CCMA Awards

James Barker Band performs during the Canadian Country Music Awards in Hamilton, Ont., Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn

 NI

A list of awards handed out Saturday night during the Canadian Country Music Association Awards broadcast.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR: Jade Eagleson

ALBUM OF THE YEAR: Tim & The Glory Boys – Tim & The Glory Boys

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Tenille Townes

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Jade Eagleson

GROUP OR DUO OF THE YEAR: James Barker Band

SINGLE OF THE YEAR: Right On Time – Lindsay Ell

TD AEROPLAN VISA FANS’ CHOICE AWARD: James Barker Band

BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Josh Ross

