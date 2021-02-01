Cineplex curates Black History Month slate of films; partners with The Black Academy

This photo released by Paramount Pictures shows, David Oyelowo, centre, as Martin Luther King, Jr. and Carmen Ejogo, right, as Coretta Scott King in the film, "Selma," from Paramount Pictures and Pathé. Theatre giant Cineplex is celebrating Black History Month by offering a curated collection of over 100 films across Canada. Titles including "Harriet" and "Selma" are available throughout the month on the Cineplex Store. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Paramount Pictures, Atsushi Nishijima