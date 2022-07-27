Wounded Knee artifacts highlight slow pace of repatriations

Leola One Feather, right, of the Oglala Sioux Tribe in South Dakota, talks with Jeffrey Not Help Him, left, also an Oglala Sioux tribe member, while Native American artifacts are photographed on July 19, 2022, at the Founders Museum in Barre, Massachusetts. The private museum, which is housed in the town library, is working to repatriate as many as 200 items believed to have been taken from Native Americans massacred by U.S. soldiers at Wounded Knee Creek in 1890. (AP Photo/Philip Marcelo)