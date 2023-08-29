CBS honoring late game show host Bob Barker with prime-time special

FILE - Television host Bob Barker appears on the set of his show, "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles on July 25, 1985. CBS says it will air a tribute on Thursday to Barker, who died at age 99 last weekend at his home in Los Angeles. “The Price is Right: A Tribute to Bob Barker,” scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific, will be replayed Labor Day in the game show's regular daytime slot. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon, File)