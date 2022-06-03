U. of South Carolina gets Hootie & the Blowfish memorabilia

FILE - Hootie and the Blowfish performs during the Group Therapy Tour at Riverbend Music Center on July 20, 2019, in Cincinnati. Band member Rick Noble on Friday, June 3, 2022, donated his collection of all things Hootie & the Blowfish, including CDs, ticket stubs, an autographed guitar and T-shirts, to the University of South Carolina, where the band was formed in 1986. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)