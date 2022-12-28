New Orleans guitarist Walter ‘Wolfman’ Washington dead at 79

FILE - Blues guitarist and singer Walter 'Wolfman' Washington performs with the Joe Krown Trio at the Louisiana Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans, on April 29, 2011. New Orleans music legend Walter “Wolfman” Washington, a cornerstone of the city's musical nightlife for decades, has died of cancer, just days after turning 79. Washington died on Dec. 22, 2022, at Passages Hospice, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)