Autopsy: Takeoff died from gunshot wounds to head, torso

FILE - Takeoff, from left, Quavo and Offset, of Migos, arrive at the BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 27, 2021. A representative confirms that rapper Takeoff is dead after a shooting outside of a Houston bowling alley early Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Takeoff , whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, was 28. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP File)