Bob Odenkirk returns to comedy roots with AMC's 'Lucky Hank'

Bob Odenkirk, right, the star and executive producer of the AMC television series "Lucky Hank," shares a laugh with actor Rhea Seehorn at the premiere of the series, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at the London Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif. Odenkirk and Seehorn were fellow cast members in the AMC series "Better Call Saul." (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)