Queen and Adam Lambert eager for their post-pandemic tour

FILE - Adam Lambert, left, and Brian May of Queen + Adam Lambert perform in Chicago on Aug. 9, 2019. The band is hitting the road this fall for a North American expansion of their Rhapsody Tour. The tour will make 14 stops throughout the U.S. and Canada, including shows in New York, Boston, Toronto, Chicago, Nashville and Dallas, before closing out at Los Angeles in November. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)