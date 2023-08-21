Trial scheduled in 2024 for movie armorer in fatal shooting of cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin

FILE - This aerial photo shows the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., on Oct. 23, 2021, used for the film "Rust." Prosecutors have received a second expert analysis of the revolver fired in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of a Western film in New Mexico, as they weigh whether to refile charges against the actor. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)