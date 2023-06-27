That's no pizza: A wall painting found in Pompeii doesn't depict Italy's iconic dish

This picture provided on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, by the Pompeii Archaeological Park shows the wall of an ancient Pompeian house with a fresco depicting a table with food. The fresco was found in the atrium of a house in Insula 10 of Regio IX under excavation, to which a bakery was annexed, already partially explored between 1888 and 1891 and whose investigations were resumed last January. (Pompeii Archaeological Park via AP, ho)