Chasing Horse's Nevada sex abuse trial on hold indefinitely

FILE - Nathan Chasing Horse, left, and Clark County public defender Kristy Holston listen during a court hearing on April 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. The sexual abuse trial of a former “Dances With Wolves” actor charged in Nevada with abusing Indigenous women and girls for more than a decade is on hold indefinitely, according to Clark County District Judge Carli Kierny on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Ty O'Neil, File)