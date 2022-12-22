Adnan Syed hired by Georgetown's prison reform initiative

FILE — Adnan Syed, center right, leaves the courthouse after a hearing on Sept. 19, 2022, in Baltimore. Syed, who was released from a Maryland prison this year after his case was the focus of the true-crime podcast “Serial,” has been hired by Georgetown University as a program associate for the university's Prisons and Justice Initiative, the university said Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP, File)