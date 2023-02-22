Iconic Slovenian band Laibach to perform in Ukraine amid war

FILE - Members of Slovenian rock band Laibach perform in Pyongyang, North Korea, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2015. Slovenia's iconic band Laibach will hold a concert in Ukraine's capital next month, saying Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, this will make them the first foreign group to perform a full show in Kyiv since the beginning of the Russian invasion last February. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara, File)