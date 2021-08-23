Baby and books: Joshua Jackson talks parenthood and new Audible.ca project 'Oracle'

Joshua Jackson poses in this undated handout photo. Canadian actor Joshua Jackson has found himself narrating books quite a bit lately -- for two very different audiences. Professionally he does so with the new Canadian thriller audiobook "Oracle" on Audible.ca's newly enhanced membership, the Plus Catalogue. And personally he reads daily to his one-year-old daughter he welcomed into the world in April 2020 with his actor-wife, "Queen & Slim" star Jodie Turner-Smith. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Audible