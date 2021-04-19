Police: Stalker arrested at Taylor Swift's New York building

FILE - This Nov. 24, 2019 file photo shows Taylor Swift at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles. Police say a stalker who claims Swift is communicating with him on social media was arrested on a trespassing charge after trying to break into the singer’s Manhattan apartment. A police spokesperson says 52-year-old Hanks Johnson was arrested at 8:30 p.m. Saturday after a 911 caller reported he was inside Swift’s Tribeca building without permission. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)