A trifle for the queen: UK unveils Jubilee pudding winner

Jemma Melvin the Platinum Jubilee Pudding winner poses for the media with her creation, at a department store in London, Friday, May 13, 2022. Jemma was chosen from over 5000, entries. The 31-year-old copywriter's seven-layer lemon Swiss roll and amaretti trifle beat 5,000 desserts in a U.K.-wide competition to become the official pudding — or dessert, if you’re not British — of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant)