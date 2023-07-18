Marilyn Manson to plead no contest to blowing his nose on videographer

FILE - Marilyn Manson attends the 9th annual "Home for the Holidays" benefit concert in Los Angeles, on Dec. 10, 2019. An attorney in New Hampshire has filed a notice of intent to plead no contest on behalf of musical artist Marilyn Manson, who is accused of spitting and blowing his nose on a videographer at a 2019 concert. Manson, whose legal name is Brian Warner, is expected to plead no contest to just one of the misdemeanors on Thursday, July 20, 2023. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)