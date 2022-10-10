Nobelist Annie Ernaux draws hundreds to New York bookstore

French author Annie Ernaux, left, and Chairman of French publishing house Gallimard, Antoine Gallimard, right, at the end of a press conference after Ernaux was awarded 2022's Nobel Prize in literature, in Paris, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. The 82-year-old was cited for "the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory," the Nobel committee said. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)