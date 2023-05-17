In Cannes, 'Rust' is looking for buyers and Alec Baldwin has a new project

FILE - This aerial photo shows the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., on Oct. 23, 2021. A New Mexico judge has approved a $1.15 million settlement Monday, May 8, 2023, between a medic who worked on the “Rust” film set and one of several defendants she accused of negligence in the fatal 2021 shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin during a rehearsal. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)