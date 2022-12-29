The TV shows, movies on celebrities' own winter watchlists

FILE - Lucien Laviscount attends a screening of "Emily in Paris" during PaleyFest on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. During interviews in recent weeks, The Associated Press asked celebrities promoting their own projects in Europe what they planned to watch this winter season. Laviscount, who plays Emily's love interest Alfie in "Emily in Paris", chases said he was into “anything inspiration, inspiring stuff.” (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)