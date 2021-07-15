Tucson fetes native daughter Linda Ronstadt on 75th birthday

FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2008 file photo, Linda Ronstadt accepts the Trailblazer award at the National Council of La Raza ALMA Awards in Pasadena, Calif. The retired singer is being recognized by her hometown with a day in her honor. Tucson Mayor Regina Romero earlier this week officially proclaimed Thursday, July 15, 2021 as Linda Ronstadt Day. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, file)