'Get out of my house!' Video shows 98-year-old mother of Kansas newspaper publisher upset amid raid

Marion, Kansas Vice Mayor Ruth Herbel, right, confers with fellow City Council member Kevin Burkholder, left, before a council meeting, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Marion, Kansas. It was the council's first meeting since local police raided the weekly newspaper, its publisher's home and Herbel's home on Aug. 11, over allegations that the newspaper and Herbel violated a local business owner's privacy. (AP Photo/John Hanna)