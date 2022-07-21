Mexican icon Frida Kahlo to be subject of new stage musical

FILE - A staff member poses for photographs with the Mexican painter Frida Kahlo's 1949 self-portrait "Diego y yo", Diego and I, at Sotheby's auction house in London, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. The Mexican icon, whose art is as immediate and unsentimental as her own fight with adversity, will be the subject of an upcoming musical with music by Mexican composer Jaime Lozano and lyrics by the Obie Award-winning playwright Neena Beber, The Associated Press has learned, Thursday, July 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)