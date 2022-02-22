Space traveler Hayley Arceneaux writes about her 'Wild Ride'

FILE - This photo provided by SpaceX shows, from left, Jared Isaacman, Hayley Arceneaux, Chris Sembroski and Sian Proctor, passengers of Inspiration4 in the Dragon capsule on their first day in space in September 2021. Arceneaux, 29, will release a memoir called “Wild Ride" on Sept. 6. It’s part of a three-book deal that includes a middle-grade and picture book edition of her memoir. (SpaceX via AP, File)