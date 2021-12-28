'Da Vinci Code' author settles lawsuit alleging secret life

FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2016 file photo, author Dan Brown is seen in Berlin, Germany. The "DaVinci Code" author, a resident of New Hampshire, has settled a lawsuit that was filed by his ex-wife, Blythe Brown, over allegations that he led a secret life during their marriage that included several affairs, according to court papers filed Monday, Dec 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)