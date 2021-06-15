Famous German boys' choir to add separate choir for girls

FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 20, 2005 file photo, Regensburg Cathedral Choir, director Roland Buchner, left, conducts, during a concert dedicated to Pope Benedict XVI in Paul VI hall at the Vatican. One of Germany’s most famous Catholic boys’ choirs plans to establish a separate choral group for girls for the first time in its more than 1000-year history. The director of the Regensburg Cathedral Choir said Tuesday, June 15, 2021 that the so-called Regensburg Cathedral Sparrows still would be open only to boys and remain the No. 1 choir. Girls will be able to apply for spots in the new choir starting with the 2022-23 school year. (AP Photo/Pier Paolo Cito, File)