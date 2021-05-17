Poet Carl Phillips wins $75,000 Jackson Prize

FILE - Poet Carl Phillips appears at the 26th Annual Literary Awards Festival in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sept. 28, 2016. On Monday, Poets & Writers announced that the 61-year-old Phillips has won the Jackson Prize, a $75,000 honor for a body of work which displays “exceptional talent. Phillips’ 15 books of poetry include “Wild Is the Wind,” “Pale Colors In a Tall Field” and “In the Blood.” (Photo by Casey Curry/Invision/AP, File)