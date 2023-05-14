Blues Music Awards in Memphis bestows 2 awards each to Guy, Castiglia, Nemeth

FILE - Buddy Guy plays with one of his guitar strings after it broke off during his performance on the Festival Stage at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, May 4, 2023, in New Orleans. Blues mainstays Buddy Guy, Albert Castiglia and John Nemeth each won two awards and Tommy Castro took home the prize of B.B. King Entertainer of the Year at the Blues Music Awards in Memphis, Tenn., Thursday, May 11. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP, File)