Climate activists get a month in prison for Vermeer protest

FILE- Visitors take pictures of Johannes Vermeer's Girl with a Pearl Earring (approx. 1665) during a preview for the press of the renovated Mauritshuis in The Hague, Netherlands, June 20, 2014. The Vermeer masterpiece “Girl with a Pearl Earring” has become the latest artwork targetted by climate activists in a protest at the Mauritshuis museum in The Hague on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. The museum did not immediately return calls and emails for comment after a video of the protest was posted on Twitter. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, file)